Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $133,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $12.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.79%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

