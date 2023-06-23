Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases New Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,739,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after buying an additional 168,867 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,881,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after buying an additional 3,236,371 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after buying an additional 373,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after buying an additional 3,936,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

MUFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $7.19 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $18.81 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

