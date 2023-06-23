Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,400 Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the first quarter worth $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the first quarter worth $340,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 45.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 4.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AGX opened at $39.98 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Argan

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.