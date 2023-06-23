Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 50.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

