Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 297 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of GSK by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,904 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in shares of GSK by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 5,826 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.44. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. As a group, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

