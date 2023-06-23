Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $210,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,408,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 166,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,671,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,230,000 after purchasing an additional 412,519 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,976.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 272,591 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $1,644,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -115.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

