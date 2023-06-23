Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $162.53 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.42.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

