Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.03.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of O opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.18.

The firm also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.