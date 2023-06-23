Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 181.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:WK opened at $100.11 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average of $91.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

