Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $335.84 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $351.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

