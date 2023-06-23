MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 800 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.5% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.69.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
