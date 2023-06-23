My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.69.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

