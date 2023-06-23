NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Down to $6.26

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.09. NatWest Group shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 461,856 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
NatWest Group Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 99,575 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56,788 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,150,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 42,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
