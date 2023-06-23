NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $8.75

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $8.47. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 519,269 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $9.75 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.22.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. Research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,240,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,628,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,647,000 after buying an additional 5,203,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,449,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,727,000 after buying an additional 4,502,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,380,000 after buying an additional 3,380,899 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,610,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after buying an additional 2,695,045 shares during the period.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

