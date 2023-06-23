Norway Savings Bank Purchases 1,460 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average is $102.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.