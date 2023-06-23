Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUEM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after buying an additional 93,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $232.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.