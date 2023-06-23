Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Position Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $392,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NUSC stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.