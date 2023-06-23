O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $683,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day moving average of $163.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

