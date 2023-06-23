Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Sells 118 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.69.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

