Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Olin by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

