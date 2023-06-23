Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Olin in a report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Olin Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OLN opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Olin by 53,285.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Olin by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Olin by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after purchasing an additional 888,221 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.