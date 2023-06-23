P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.07. P3 Health Partners shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 24,960 shares.

P3 Health Partners Stock Down 16.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). The business had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,167.07% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago bought 4,739,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 104,740,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,594,325.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago bought 4,739,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 104,740,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,594,325.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sherif Abdou bought 108,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $284,631.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,631.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,437,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,998,878. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 277.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

