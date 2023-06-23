Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $417.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

