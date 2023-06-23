Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stake Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $130.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average is $134.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

