PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $811,701.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $534,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $811,701.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $534,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,707,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,605 shares of company stock worth $5,561,700 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. Craig Hallum lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

