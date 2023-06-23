Parisi Gray Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 877,364 shares of company stock worth $30,371,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $123.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

