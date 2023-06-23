Parisi Gray Wealth Management Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $238,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 35.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 35.7% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $430.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.82 and its 200-day moving average is $252.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 224.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

