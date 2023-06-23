Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Down to $77.73

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.73, but opened at $74.94. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $77.76, with a volume of 12,856 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,991.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,975.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,991.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $4,846,359. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.