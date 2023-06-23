Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Raised to $39.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 492,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 324,726 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

