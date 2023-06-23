Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Raised to $40.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

