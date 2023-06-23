Patton Fund Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,599,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $187.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $187.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

