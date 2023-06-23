Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down to $8.26

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $7.90. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 4,294,151 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at $448,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,301.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,380 shares of company stock worth $579,542. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $4,236,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.