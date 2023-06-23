Permanent TSB Group (ILPMY) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) is one of 237 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Permanent TSB Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Permanent TSB Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A -2.58 Permanent TSB Group Competitors $3.06 billion $714.37 million 299.97

Profitability

Permanent TSB Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Permanent TSB Group. Permanent TSB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Permanent TSB Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A N/A Permanent TSB Group Competitors 33.25% 9.95% 0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Permanent TSB Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permanent TSB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Permanent TSB Group Competitors 1032 3000 2934 29 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 518.87%. Given Permanent TSB Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Permanent TSB Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Permanent TSB Group competitors beat Permanent TSB Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel. Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

