Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 172,454 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the average daily volume of 116,293 put options.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 1.8 %

PBR stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.336 dividend. This represents a yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 211,351,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,204,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after buying an additional 826,668 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 18,631,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,049 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 13,319,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,917,000 after acquiring an additional 541,982 shares in the last quarter. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

