Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $95.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

