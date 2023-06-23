Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $90.81 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.