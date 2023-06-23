PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 167,978 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,972,000 after acquiring an additional 59,916 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $83.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.56.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

