Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Down to $22.14

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $21.51. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 48,328 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLRX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 11,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $298,217.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,244.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 11,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $298,217.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,244.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,286,449.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,531,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 138,284 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,240,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 259,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,106,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 900,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,628,000 after purchasing an additional 332,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 546,638 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

