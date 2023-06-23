Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Post were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 54,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Performance

Post stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.77. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POST. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $34,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $34,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Articles

