PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 312.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE PPG opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $145.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.