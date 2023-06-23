Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 2,990 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $130.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 309.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.85.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.