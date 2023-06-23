Professional Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $430.25 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 224.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

