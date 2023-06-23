ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 85,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,445,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PUMP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,247.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ProPetro by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ProPetro by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $883.82 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 2.36.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). ProPetro had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $423.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

