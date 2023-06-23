ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 85,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,445,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PUMP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, June 8th.
Insider Activity at ProPetro
In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,247.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ProPetro Trading Down 2.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $883.82 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 2.36.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). ProPetro had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $423.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ProPetro
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
