Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Issued By HC Wainwright

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report released on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.05 million.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CALT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CALT opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $521.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $25.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.