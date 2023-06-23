Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.86 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 4,086,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,220,000 after buying an additional 168,670 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,651,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,404,000 after buying an additional 2,494,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after buying an additional 7,579,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

