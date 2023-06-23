Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Increased by Analyst

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.6 %

MUR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

NYSE MUR opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $279,520,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

