Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.57 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.37%.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SU stock opened at C$37.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.18. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$36.38 and a 52-week high of C$50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67.
Suncor Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.61%.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.
See Also
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.