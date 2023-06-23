Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.57 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.37%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SU. TD Securities reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.50.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$37.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.18. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$36.38 and a 52-week high of C$50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.61%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

