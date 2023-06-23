Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $8.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.16% and a net margin of 36.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 9.74. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

