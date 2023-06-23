Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Issued By Zacks Research

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.49 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

HP opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.66. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $54.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

