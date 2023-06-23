Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for TFI International Inc Issued By Desjardins (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.56 EPS.
TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion.
TFI International Price Performance
TFI International Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.